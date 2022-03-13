newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The weather and subsequent flooding over the past couple of weeks has impacted many people in many ways. Clearly the worst-affected are those who have had their homes inundated by flood waters, possibly damaged beyond repair. And let's not forget the greatest tragedy - lives lost and those who have lost loved ones who have been washed away in flood waters. There have been a few. These are realities that many people will be living with for a long time - in some cases forever - as they try to overcome grief and piece their lives back together. Anyone directly impacted by the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 knows exactly what that feels like. Many of those people are still trying to recover. Still displaced, even homeless. Still grieving from the losses. As the weather event that has led to so much devastation in recent weeks subsides, many people will return to their normal way of life. They may be mindful of the challenges that will continue to impact people in some areas, but they are likely to become somewhat desensitised. The creature comforts they will be able to enjoy - a warm, dry place to call home; home cooked meals; dry clothes; the opportunity to kick back on the lounge and watch a movie or a charged phone to chat with friends - may well dull the connection to the struggles of others. Sadly, for many other people the challenges and heartache won't end when the rain stops and the water subsides. It certainly didn't when the Black Summer bushfires were completely extinguished and the air became clear of smoke. Remember when things settle and life gets back to 'normal' for some, a sense of 'normal' will be a distant memory and possibly an out-of-reach goal for others. We all need to be mindful of this fact. We can enjoy our creature comforts, but don't lose sight of the ongoing struggles of others. Please stay connected to the situation at hand and stay connected to the people and communities faced with a long and hard road to recovery. Whether it be a donation, manual support with the clean-up and rebuilding, a listening ear for a friend in need or the offer of assistance in the form of accommodation, the efforts of the 'haves' will be invaluable to the needs of the 'have nots'. Be the person you would want others to be if you were in the same devastating situation. Stay safe and stay connected, Jackie Meyers Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/688e5efc-463b-431a-9e26-0faec78e384e.jpg/r11_0_930_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg