comment,

The proposed closure of Eraring Power Station in 2025 announced by Origin Energy has me concerned about adequate electricity supply for the future. Let's have a simple arithmetic lesson to look at what effects it will have. A primary school student in Year 6 can understand the arithmetic below: Eraring generates 2880MW of electricity and is the largest power station in Australia. That's about 20 per cent of NSW's electricity. We will need 960 x 3MW wind turbines (the big towers) running at full capacity to replace Eraring. That's 960 more than we have right now. Given that wind towers are lucky to achieve 50 per cent continuous output we will need double that - another 1920 towers - built and operating in the next three years (two per day). It won't happen. Alternatively, we will need 2400 x 1.2MW solar farms like what's proposed for North Goulburn in ideal daily sunshine (not the past week!) to achieve the same output as Eraring. Given that solar doesn't generate at night we will need at least double that or an additional 4800 solar farms in the state and lots of manufactured battery storage to achieve close to Eraring's output. That's five extra per day built and operating for the next three years. There has been two to three years of bureaucractic stuffing around getting the Goulburn North project approved so how long will it take for 4800 others to be approved? It won't happen. The dismissive comments by the NSW Energy Minister that the closure of Eraring is a decision by Origin Energy and not his government do not impress me at all. It was the minister's government that sold Eraring to Origin Energy in 2013 enabling the company to set what future course of operations it desires. We are now seeing what the result is. It was interesting to see Origin's share value drop the day they made the announced closure - obviously their shareholders weren't impressed. So I am living in hope our Federal MP who is also the Energy Minister and his government will block the closure of Eraring until it is demonstrated there is sufficient alternative electricity generating capacity available AND it is no more expensive to us consumers. Otherwise the closure must be blocked. If not, we can all start getting used to blackouts for various periods. With the Federal election looming and the State Election only 12 months away we all await the promises from candidates about to come. I will certainly be looking for a candidate who will convince me of continued reliable electricity supply and not just closing current power stations for mythical ideology. Barry McDonald, Goulburn It was with some surprise that I opened an email requesting I consider displaying an Angus Taylor sign on my property when the election is called. Mr Taylor has not responded to correspondence I have sent to him in good faith on a number of occasions as my local member. I know I am not alone in experiencing this. A simple acknowledgement would signal he is in touch with the concerns of his constituents. As the signage request demonstrates, the only local Mr Taylor truly represents is himself. Since my retirement from Goulburn Mulwaree Council I have given a great deal of thought to the council's achievements, especially over the past five to six years. Partly this was due to the cohesive team of councillors who generally worked together for the benefit of ratepayers but primarily I would like to single out Cr Bob Kirk, especially during his time as mayor, and general manager, Warwick Bennett. These two demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and the highest level of integrity as they pushed and promoted a list of major projects and improvements that are putting Goulburn and district on the map. The main street has never looked better; the walking tracks are a hot favourite; Victoria Park is now a much-visited landmark; the revamped and upgraded aquatic centre will be enjoyed by both the city and the rural population and I am looking forward to the opening of the Performing Arts Centre, which I believe will define Goulburn as a must visit destination. Both individuals are to be congratulated for their contribution to our local government area and I am proud to say that they were a pleasure to work with. The flood disaster in Queensland and NSW is a reminder that the lessons of the Black Summer bushfires still haven't been learnt. It was entirely predictable that Australia has a high and growing need for civil defence, to protect citizens from such disasters. All the evidence points to Australia being exposed to more extreme meteorological hazards due to climate change as well as the short-term climate variability we have experienced before. With Australian lives and even the survival of whole communities at stake, the over-optimism and lack of preparedness amongst the nation's political leadership is unacceptable. If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron. People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers. The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations. But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death. So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/2a15df49-75e2-49d3-9a38-1ee1d58dcd7d.jpg/r1_26_511_314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg