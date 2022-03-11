sport, local-sport,

Cycle racing this evening was held at Wakefield Park for a graded scratch race. While the skies were overcast the rain had cleared and the 2.14km circuit was dry, perfect for fast racing. Each grade of riders raced for 20 minutes plus two laps. A and B Grades were combined and set a fast pace from the start. READ ALSO: Wayne Bensley and Jason Cook struggled with the pace and dropped out mid race leaving Jordan Rowlands, Robbie Dorsett and James Quade to battle out for the podium positions. Quade racing smartly took out the win from a fast finishing Rowlands with Dorsett in third place. Nothing separated the four C Grade riders for much of their race with Mark Stutchbury, Anthony Field and Chris Berry doing much of the work at the front to keep the pace high. Peter Thorne had been doing some secret training and managed to hang on to the leaders until the bell lap. Stutchbury lead the leaders up the final climb at the back of the course but it was an attack by Berry around half way up the climb that opened up a hand break. Powering down the final descent, Berry managed to hold onto his lead for the win with Stutchbury finishing second followed by Field. D Grade include new riders Isaac Quade and Mikaela McGrath joining season regulars Wayne Skillman, Peter Jackson Fiona Berry and Peter Lucas. The new riders showed some form early by opening up a break on veterans Lucas, Skillman and Jackson. Isaac and McGrath maintained their lead over the chasing peloton and it was young Isaac who took out his first win. McGrath finished second while Skillman was the best of the rest. The club handicapper has his eye on the performance of the newcomers and they could be a rapid rise into C Grade next week. Racing next week is again at Wakefield Park for a criterium which should provide a good hit out for the upcoming criterium at Camden in Round 2 of the Interclub Series. Sign on at Wakefield is at 5.45pm with racing a 6.15pm. New riders are welcome.

