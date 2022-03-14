newsletters, editors-pick-list, steampunk, goulburn

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Steampunk Victoriana Fair was back in full swing with steam, horses, gears and goggles taking over the Goulburn Historic Waterworks from March 12 to 13. Cr Daniel Strickland officially opened the Fair with high hopes for a big turn out. He described the first Steampunk event in 2014 which was attended by 200 people. Comparing this to the 2019 event which attracted a crowd of 3000, the 2022 Steampunk Victoriana Fair, with the addition of an outdoor cinema, fire shows and dinner, was set to be the biggest yet. READ MORE: Nicole weaves heartbreak and hope into captivating story Event coordinator, Julie Salway, said there had been lots of anticipation in the lead-up to the event. "Some stallholders haven't been able to have a stall for two years," she said. "Everyone is just really excited to see each other. "The Steampunk community comes from all around Australia, from Queensland to Darwin to Tasmania. It's really nice to see everyone come together." The atmosphere of the day was one of excitement, with old friends busily chatting and comparing costumes. The official Costume Cavalcade took place on Saturday March 12 with MC David Rayner introducing each contestant. From robots that were "here to help a hand", with an actual spare hand, to a group of "three weird sisters", the event was colourful and eclectic. "People are really glad to be back and dressed up," Mr Rayner said. READ MORE: Funds from cookbook to support vulnerable women Colourful characters also lined the hills of the Goulburn Historic Waterworks eating cobs of corn or ice-cream while musical acts including Sideshow Annie played to the crowd. This year's new addition of the outdoor movie cinema was made possible by the $60,000 NSW Regional Events Acceleration Fund received from the government. "The films were really well-attended and we had 70 people at the dinner on Saturday night," Ms Salway said. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/59ef1380-15b7-4376-a28d-ca18eec49834.JPG/r0_246_5184_3175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg