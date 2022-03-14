news, local-news, whats on, goulburn

Loose Surface will be supported by The Doozys at Hume Conservatorium on Friday, March 18 from 6.30pm. Now that dancing is allowed again, the Hume Sessions offer an opportunity to get back to enjoying and supporting live music. Bring the whole family. All tickets $10, kids under 12 are free. Get tickets here: https://events.humanitix.com/hume-sessions-loose-surface-supported-by-the-doozys/tickets. Enjoy an informal "call in anytime" format and meet with members of the Cemetery Friends who will chat with you, provide information and answer any questions. Walk among the headstones, dating from the 1830s, to learn more about our early pioneers and their stories. Open days will be at St Saviour's Old Cemetery on Saturday, March 19 from 10am to 2pm and Mortis St Cemetery on Sunday, 20th March from 10am to 2pm. Come and join the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc and Kingsdale Winery for this year's 'Movie Under the Stars' screening of 'Red Dog - True Blue' on Saturday, March 19. Bring your chair and blankets (for later in the evening). There will be a courtesy bus leaving from the McKell Car Park, Goulburn Workers Club, and returning when the movie ends. Tickets can be purchased online here https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/movie-under-the-stars-tickets-229114175667/. Laugh about a notorious conman with the play Scapin the Schemer. Multi-award winning actor David O'Halloran will bring Scapin to life while Annie Bilton directs the play. There will be matinee and evening performances until Saturday, March 19 at the Lieder Theatre. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com. Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, March 19 2022.This event will be an action packed night with four Cylinder Sedans, Micro Sprints, Junior Sedans, Twin Driver Limited Sedans and GP Midgets all on the one night. The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers, providing a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike. This is one of the few Book Exchanges left in New South Wales. Bring your books and grab some new titles! Open the second Saturday of the month at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan. Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club races 51 Fridays throughout the year. Full TAB, Licensed Bar and Café facilities available on course in fully air-conditioned comfort overlooking the track. Racing action start around midday where 10 to 12 races are conducted over 3.5 hours. Interstate races are also broadcast with the TAB wagering on those event throughout the day. Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of every month. There are plenty of stalls selling homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiasts. Come along on Sunday March 20 from 9am to 1pm, $5 for a fresh ground coffee and a homemade cake! We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/c3a17c19-442a-43b4-b859-cfa36c9e6cab.jpg/r0_26_1002_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg