newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There's a new greenhouse at the Goulburn Men's Shed. Member for Hume Angus Taylor welcomed $2,670 in funding for Goulburn Men's Shed under the latest round of the National Shed Development Programme. "I'm pleased that Goulburn Men's Shed has received this additional support under the program," Mr Taylor said. READ ALSO: "We all know what an important role Men's Sheds play in our local community and the boys at Goulburn are always willing to lend a hand with local fundraisers and community events. "It's fantastic to be able to support them in return." The men's shed used their funding on a new greenhouse behind the building. Goulburn is one of more than a thousand Men's Sheds across the country, playing a vital role in preventing social isolation and working on meaningful projects for the local community. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/1978ba07-c0ca-45ef-8298-10efd79974b1.JPG/r9_207_3864_2385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg