The Tour de Cure, Signature Tour 2022, will pass through Goulburn from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20. 140 riders and support crew are aiming to raise $2 million through individual fundraising efforts that have been taking place for the past 12 months. This money will go to fund cancer research, support and prevention projects Australia-wide. READ MORE: What's on in the Southern Tablelands Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor, Peter Walker is pleased to welcome the Tour de Cure team to the area. "We are proud to be supporting such a fantastic cause, and help raise awareness and vital funds to those who have dedicated their time to uncovering a cure for cancer," he said. "Goulburn has established itself as a premier sporting destination and has a very long cycling history. "We have hosted premium cycling events over the years at our very own velodrome, so to have 140 cyclists verge on the city, promoting a cause that affects so many people is truly humbling." This year the group was split into two teams for COVID-19 safety precautions. The first team left from Geelong on Friday March 11, and the second team on March 12. The two teams will ride 1,300km to Canberra via Bendigo, Albury and Wagga Wagga. As part of the tour, the team will fund eight different cancer grants of $10,000 to the local communities they pass through to help support those affected by cancer in these regions. Each cyclist has a personal connection to cancer, whether they be survivors, supporting loved ones with cancer or paying tribute to those that have succumbed to the disease. READ MORE: Waste company turns to road transport as flooding impacts rail line Gerry Bateman, from Bendigo, is a cancer survivor and 2022 will be the 7th Signature Tour she has supported. Being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of breast cancer in August 2018 did nothing to weaken her resolve. "I'm really passionate about people getting their [health] checks done," Mrs Bateman said. "It doesn't matter how old you are," she said. Her brother, Bendigo inspector and National Police Service Medal recipient Gerry Rudkins, mother, Pat Rudkins, and lifelong friend, Janette Dyall, all died from cancer. "It makes you feel like you're doing your bit," Mrs Bateman said. CEO of Tour de Cure, Simon Rountree knows the significant impact COVID-19 has had on fundraising, which is why the Tour de Cure team has pushed forward with extensive planning and co-operation within state policies to deliver a Covid-safe event. "COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on cancer research, and we just want to get more funds to the researchers to ensure they can continue to find new treatments for cancer," he said. "One way that we raise these funds is through cycling events, so that's why we are holding Signature Tour using our approved Covid-safe protocols. Safety of our team and the communities we visit are our highest priority, whilst still delivering the funds to cancer research." From humble beginnings in 2007, the Tour de Cure community has grown to become a national movement of thousands of people, walking, running, riding and swimming to raise awareness and inspire support in the fight to cure cancer. The generosity of supporters has enabled Tour de Cure to raise $75 million, fund 563 cancer projects, educate 175,000 school children on how to prevent cancer and contribute to 55 scientific cancer breakthroughs. Donations to Tour de Cure can be made at https://tourdecure.grassrootz.com/general-donations/donate/. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

