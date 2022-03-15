newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, rate peg, Warwick Bennett, IPART

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has won political support in its bid to increase general rates above that determined by an independent tribunal. General manager Warwick Bennett said the organisation would try to increase rates by 2.5 per cent in the 2022/23 financial year. Late last year, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) handed down a 0.7 per cent rate peg for Goulburn Mulwaree. In contrast, Upper Lachlan Shire was allowed to lift its general rates by 2.5pc. READ MORE: Goulburn Mulwaree Council GM slams IPART rate decision Goulburn Mulwaree Council proposes Carr Confoy multi-sport pavilion The levels were based on expected population rises and consequent infrastructure demands, which IPART was factoring in for the first time. But in December, Mr Bennett described the 0.7pc and the formula used as a "slap in the face to the sustainability of local government." Since then, he has taken up the matter with IPART and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman. "The full details have not been released but we have been given information that if we can prove the need for a 2.5pc rise for community infrastructure, we will be entitled to increase it," he said. "The timeframe is very tight and we'll go through the process when details are available. We'll put the case for an extra 1.8pc." ALSO READ: Parties wait on Wakefield verdict after three-day hearing The submission is due in April. Mr Bennett applauded Ms Tuckerman, the Local Government Minister, for "taking the bull by the horns" and pushing the issue on the council's behalf. The 2.5pc increase equates to about $575,000 more in income. Mr Bennett said it would people would pay an extra $20 to $23 annually in general rates. He told The Post that IPART had employed a "very complicated formula" and he didn't understand why Upper Lachlan was approved for a 2.5pc hike but not Goulburn Mulwaree. "Only the boffins in IPART know how it's worked out," he said. "It has to be a situation where the formula is understood. The problem is the data IPART relies on is from 2020, so it is old." The Tribunal, for example, had stated that fuel had not risen in price. But Mr Bennett said the council was experiencing 70 to 80 cent increases per litre of diesel and there was no provision for this. He accused IPART of "missing the boat." The GM argued the 2.5 per cent was needed simply to maintain existing infrastructure but also fund upgrades on bridges, roads, and pavilions and amenities at Carr Confoy grounds, the new hockey centre and North Park. A 16km stretch of Windellama Road is being upgraded at a $5.7 million cost, with $4m of this in grant funding. ALSO READ: Hope springs for Taralga roadworks after new infrastructure installed Waste company turns to road transport as flooding impacts rail line The council is currently finalising its draft 2022/23 budget. Councillors have participated in several workshops to determine spending priorities. The document will go to the April 5 council meeting and be placed on public exhibition across April/May. The council is also looking at a 1.5 per cent rise in water and wastewater charges. An IPART decision on the council's bid is expected in June. Mr Bennett said this could still be factored into the budget if successful. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

