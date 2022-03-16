community, goulburn historic waterworks, upgrades

Accessibility for visitors with disabilities is the main focus of new upgrades to The Goulburn Historic Waterworks. The upgrades have been made possible through the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund. Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker said the upgrades will further open up the river. "As we have seen this year during Australia Day and the Steampunk Victoriana Fair, the Goulburn Historic Waterworks is an iconic location for events for our region," Cr Walker said. "These accessibility upgrades will make it much easier for people with a disability to access the area. The upgrades to the jetty will significantly improve river access, which I believe will drive a significant uptick in recreational water activities along this beautiful stretch of the river." Read More: Council asks for rate hike to fund maintenance and growth The $30 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund is part of the NSW Government's $2 billion Regional Growth Fund. Under stream one, grants of between $200,000 and $5 million were made available for projects delivering unique and high impact visitor experiences. Stream two provided grants of between $50,000 to $500,000 for projects aimed at improving the accessibility and inclusion of tourism experiences for people with disability. Read More: Taralga Show pushes on despite flooded showground Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said $191,227 will upgrade the site to include disabled parking, accessible paths and waterfront access to the Wollondilly River for those who require mobility support. "These additions give people with disability the opportunity to enjoy the pristine grounds of this unique heritage location," Ms Tuckerman said. "The historic waterworks is an important tourist destination in Goulburn, featuring the only complete steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere and I'm thrilled to make this space more accessible to all." Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Regional Tourism Activation Fund is helping establish unique tourism experiences that attracts visitors and showcases what our regions have to offer. "Projects backed through the Regional Tourism Activation Fund will give domestic and international visitors more great reasons to holiday away from the city," Mr Toole said. "We are ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience our regional communities, with funding to support accessibility and inclusion improvements such as lifts in multi-level venues and clear access pathways." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

