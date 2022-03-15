newsletters, editors-pick-list, football, soccer, women's football, chloe logarzo, tom sermanni, matildas

A current Matildas player and former head coach are set to inspire the next generation of Southern Tablelands footballers when they visit Goulburn on Saturday. Goulburn will host a round of Football NSW's Talent Support Program (TSP), designed to bring together some of the best young talent across the state. Read more: Taralga Show pushes on despite flooded showground 'My heart breaks': Hope rekindled for BMX track upgrade The day will involve several fixtures for the Under 14 and 16 state TSP squads as well as sessions and games for Under 12, 14 and 16 Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) and Highlands Soccer Association (HSA) rep sides. But the real highlight will be the presence of current Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo and former Australian, United States and New Zealand women's coach Tom Sermanni. STFA Director of Football Craig Norris described the visit of two high profile figures in Australian football as a 'coup' "We've hosted TSP tournaments before and we're excited to be hosting it again," he told the Post. "It's always good to have the best girls here and having Chloe and Tom turning up is a bonus, it's a bit of a coup as well. "Chloe and Tom are coming along to talk to the girls and talk to coaches and just generally make themselves available. "Our representative girls who aren't involved in the TSP will be playing against a Highlands side." Norris said Goulburn hosting some future stars of the women's game was fitting after some recent much-needed developments. "We opened our new facility towards the end of last year and that was on the back of needing female changerooms because we've had so much growth in the sport," he explained. "So hosting more women's events is good for us and good for council. It shows their investment was worthwhile."

