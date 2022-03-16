Goulburn man charged with sexual assault of teen

newsletters, editors-pick-list, court, goulburn court

A man will face court in April accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Goulburn. The 69-year old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear in Goulburn Local Court via video link from prison where he is on remand, however his lawyer indicated he had been unable to contact his client and sought an adjournment. Read also: 'Don't sell us out': Tarago rams home waste to energy message Magistrate Geraldine Beattie agreed to adjourn the matter to April 27. The Goulburn man is charged with three counts of aggravated child sexual assault and one count of aggravated sexual assault, depriving liberty. Police said they received reports on January 19 that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted earlier that day by a man known to her. The matter was referred to the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, which launched an investigation. Detectives arrested the man just after 11:30 that night. He was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged. The man was remanded in custody overnight and fronted court the next day where bail was refused. Police will allege in court the teen was in the man's care when the incident took place. The man's lawyer told the court he will defend the charges at trial but he is yet to enter any pleas.

