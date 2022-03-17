newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There wouldn't be many stables in NSW or Australia for that matter that are in better form than Danielle Seib's Goulburn yard. Seib has prepared nine winners from her past 20 starters, with that sensational run stretching back to December of last year when More To See broke through for a maiden victory on his home track. The Goulburn trainer, who doesn't prepare a big team, admitted it was the best winning run she had ever experienced while in the industry. "I haven't had a run like this," Seib said. READ ALSO: Nine die in US university golf team crash "We have always had a small team in work, and we would have been lucky to have more than eight horses up and racing at any one time, and to have results like this is great. "Obviously our stable has had a lot of two-year-olds, but never large numbers at the races and never results like this." Seib said the good run of form gave the trainer and her team confidence they were on the right track when it came to the preparation of their gallopers. "You gain confidence in your practices and your routines, and confidence that you are doing a good job with the horses and those wins consolidate your decisions and your whole stable starts to lift," she said. "It is very rewarding and to have a team that is small, where you can place them and get good results, it is great." Seib believes her team of horses must be feeling confident too, which is led by stable star, Hemmerle, who arrived at her yard boasting 25 starts for three wins before going on a stellar run, winning four of his last five starts, including the recent Corowa Cup. "You just have to look at Hemmerle," Seib said. READ ALSO: Remember the old days when footy was only played on a Saturday? "The turning point for him was going back to Moruya - his old home track - and winning. "He had struggled with feet issues in the past, but we got his feet issues sorted, and that day, having that strong rider with Billy Owen on him made all the difference. "They know when the stable is going well and when they are running well, and it is good to see him racing well." According to Seib, their in-form seven-year-old always had some hype around him, but the Lucas Cranach gelding failed to live up to those lofty standings, spending time with Danny Williams, Jamie Stewart and John Gamble before finding his feet with Seib. "I think that he always promised something from the first time he ever raced," Seib said. "He always had a boom on him with Danny Williams, but he lost his way there with a few little issues, and we got him and looked to place him where we thought he could win." Following three consecutive wins at Moruya, Goulburn and Wagga in January and February, Hemmerle ran fifth at Canterbury before heading to Corowa to contest the $37,000 feature over 1600m. READ ALSO: 'Bit of a coup': Goulburn to host Matildas forward and former head coach It wasn't an easy run either, and jockey Hannah Williams was forced to take a sit on the early leader's (Chapel Lane) tail, before peeling off and driving hard to the line, winning well from Chapel Lane for Darryl Karp and the third-placed Okra for Allan Fitzgerald. "To sit outside the pace, which isn't his comfort zone, on a track like that and outside the leader and to win like that; it's a testament to how the horse is feeling and how much self belief the horse has at the moment," Seib said. "He got in nicely and was right on the minimum (with weights) and was well placed in regard to what he will be penalised for, and it was just good to see him win." Hemmerle, who Seib only purchased for $3000 last year, will now head towards some rich features, with the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup potentially on the cards. "He will go the Albury Mile or Albury Cup," she said. "We will see how he comes up from the run and make a decision after that." Hemmerle's victory at Corowa was made all the more special for connections too, with Seib celebrating her first country cup win. "I said after the presentation, 'I'm born and bred in the country in Scone and horses were part of my childhood and to win a country cup is a big thrill," Seib said. "Those clubs and associations give so much to racing and the community, and the track was in phenomenal condition and the atmosphere was great. "It's hard to win a country cup wherever you go, and we were thrilled to win our first one."\ Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

