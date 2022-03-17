sport, local-sport,

There was another small turn out for the criterium racing at Wakefield Park on Wednesday. The skies may have been overcast and threatening, but the rain held off and riders had a fast dry track on which to race. Due to the small numbers, A and B Grades were combined followed by the combined C and D Grades. Cameron Roberts had a comfortable win in A Grade as Jordan Rowlands pull out of the race while in B Grade James Quade took line honours from Jeremy Gilchrist. READ ALSO: Chris Berry made an early solo breakaway in C Grade and held the lead to cross the line in first place with Peter Thorne finishing second. Zane Jackson made a return to racing and took out a comfortable win in D Grade from Fiona Berry. This weekend a small contingent of riders are heading up to Macquarie Fields for the second round of the interclub series. The race is being hosted by the Camden Cycle Club and the race format is a criterium with four separate grades. Racing is back again on Wednesday, March 23 at Wakefield Park for graded scratch racing (clockwise). Sign on is from 5.45pm while racing begins at 6.15pm. New riders always welcome. 1st Cameron Roberts DNF Jordan Rowlands 1st James Quade 2nd Jeremy Gilchrist 1st Chris Berry 2nd Peter Thorne 1st Zane Jackson 2nd Fiona Berry

