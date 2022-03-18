news, local-news,

The Goulburn Bears are ready to rumble. After a very promising season last year, the youth men side are hoping to reach the top of the Waratah League this campaign. Basing on what Bears youth men coach Eddie Teague saw last season, he believes his side is capable of going deep into the competition. "We were on the upward spiral last year," he said. READ ALSO: Barca revival continues, West Ham through "We lost our first few games and we really put it together towards the second half of the season. "We didn't get get the chance to finish the league due to COVID-19 which was a shame because I think they may have snuck into the playoffs." The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the side, with all planned preseason games cancelled. "We were ready to start playing some games," Teague said. "Unfortunately, we didn't end up having any preseason games due to COVID. "It will be an eye opener for us when we play our first game." READ ALSO: Shiffrin back on top after Olympic misery Besides from the pandemic, the side has also been affected by a few different illnesses and injuries. However, the team have been training very hard. The majority of the side remains the same compared to last year and adding that to the fact that most of the players played together back in their junior days, chemistry shouldn't be a problem. "Our squad remains pretty similar bar a couple of players," Teague said. "All of our players, but one, are from Goulburn and went through our junior program." READ ALSO: Cameron Roberts wins Wakefield Park Criterium race The goal for Teague and his side is pretty simple. "We want to win as many games as we can and make the top four," he said. "It won't be easy though as it is a very tough competition. "A couple of years ago, we said it might be a two or three year process, but we want to end up as champions." The Goulburn Bears youth men begin their season against the Camden Valley Wildfire at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium from 6pm on Saturday, March 26. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

