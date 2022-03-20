news, local-news,

Chloe Logarzo and Tom Sermanni are two massive names in Australian women's football. The excitement levels were off the roof when the current Matilda and former Matildas coach stepped foot onto Cookbundoon on Saturday, March 19. Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) director of football Craig Norris said the stars came to train junior female players from the Southern Tablelands and the Southern Highlands. READ ALSO: Sharks leave it late to beat Eels in NRL They also gave advice to those involved in Football NSW's Talent Support Program (TSP). "We want to give the players an insight into what it's like to train at the next level," Norris said. Logarzo spoke to the girls about what her footballing journey was like and gave them the belief they could represent their country one day. "I have a twin brother and a sister and as a kid, we would go down to the park and play," the dual Olympian said. "When I was 11, I was scouted to go to the all girls representative team. "The weekend before, I got into a freak accident on the football field. "A ball hit me on the top of my head and I was paralysed from the neck down. "I ripped all the neck tissues and was paralysed for eight hours. "That's the story of my life though. READ ALSO: Iwobi nets late winner for Everton in EPL "I've been injured progressively throughout my career, but the biggest thing I've learnt is that I always come back bigger and stronger than I have before. "Between the ages of 11 and 16, I played with the North West Sydney Koalas and through that experience, I met some amazing people. "I decided to leave the school I was in to go to a sports school that had football incorporated into it. "My first taste playing for my country was when I was 19 where I captained the Young Matildas side. "I debuted for the senior team a few months later, but was in and out of the squad. "However, all those experiences taught me every single person's pathway is completely different, so don't compare yourself to others." A message she wanted to leave the girls was that they would have to work harder and do extra training if they wanted to reach their full potential and to play for their country. READ ALSO: Rublev downs Dimitrov to reach ATP semi Logarzo explained why that was the case by using her first hand experience as an example. "I left the game in my mid 20s and resented football because I didn't make the world cup team in 2015," she said. "I thought I had done everything I possibly could to make the squad that year but was told I was unsuccessful." "After taking time out of the game, I realised I didn't actually try as hard as I could. "When I came back, I sourced my own strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, psychologist and I surrounded myself with people who I knew would directly influence me to be the best player I could be." Goulburn hosting an event like this was fitting after some recent much-needed developments.

