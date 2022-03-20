news, local-news,

The Marulan Madbulls have won their first ever first grade title after demolishing the Astor Rats on a cloudy Saturday afternoon. A blistering opening partnership in the second innings from Thomas Pender and Zac Croker blasted their side to a five wicket win at the Marulan Cricket Ground on March 20 The home team won the coin toss in the Goulburn District Cricket Association grand final and elected to bowl. Madbulls captain Daniel Cooper said it was an easy decision. READ ALSO: "It was overcast, a little bit wet and we thought there'd be a bit in the pitch early," Cooper said. He was right. Two very early wickets from James Will and one from Cooper left the Rats reeling at three down for not many. Andrew Monroe led a mini fightback for the Rats, scoring 42 of 47 balls, but the constant fall of wickets meant they could only put 133 runs on the board. From there, Cooper knew it was his side's to lose. "Chasing 130 odd, we were pretty confident we'd get that as we bat pretty deep," he said. "I told our opening batsmen to attack early when the field was up and to apply pressure. "If we did that, we'd hit their opening bowlers out of the attack and that's what happened. The Madbulls chased the total with just under half an innings left to spare. In the second grade final, the Tatts Stags beat the Gordon Goats by 11 runs. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

