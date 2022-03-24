Goulburn Post
Driver found with 'loaded, homemade pistol' during Goulburn police stop: court

DU
By Dominic Unwin
March 24 2022 - 12:00am
A man who allegedly drove around with a loaded homemade pistol has been charged with multiple firearm offences after being arrested in Goulburn on Tuesday.

