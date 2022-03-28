Goulburn Post
Your list of what is happening in the Southern Tablelands this week

By Sophie Bennett
Updated March 28 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
What's on this week in the Southern Tablelands

Luminescence Chamber Singers will join forces with guest artist Jess Green to re-imagine the long tradition of devotional music for the virgin Mary and explore the many meanings of motherhood. You'll hear music by Guillaume Dufay, Jacob Obrecht and Pierre de la Rue as well as contemporary composers Alice Chance, Andrew Ford, Gabriel Jackson, and a newly commissioned work by Jess Green. The concert will take place from 3pm to 4.15pm on Saturday, April 2 at the Hume Conservatorium. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ave-regina-god-be-with-the-mother-tickets-201360674197

