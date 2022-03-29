The NSW Seniors Festival serves as a reminder that we need to value and care for the senior members of our community.
Happily we do, with Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Neighbour Aid and Centre Based Social Support Program doing its bit to help.
This area of council co-ordinates the local Seniors Festival events, but more importantly it also offers a range of aged care programs year round, funded through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP).
According to the Australian Government Department of Health, "the CHSP provides entry-level support for older people who need some help to stay at home."
When it comes to help with living independently, assistance with ordinary essentials like shopping or attending appointments are high on Neighbour Aid's agenda. Assistance with accessing the services of local providers is also within their remit, as are one-on-one social support visits.
In order to achieve social connection with the wider community, Neighbour Aid coordinates a long list of activities that assist seniors in getting out of the house, even if mobility is a bit of an issue for a particular individual. These include simple things like bingo through to more elaborate activities like supported holidays, as well as day trips and various other local social gatherings.
In Goulburn at the Community Centre, and in Marulan at the Brewer Centre, there are weekly luncheon events and other centre based activities which, in addition to offering opportunities for social interaction, also serve to provide a short period of respite for family members who act as carers. Other activities seniors enjoy are the Community Garden and supported day trips by bus to places like Canberra, the South Coast and Crookwell, to name a few.
A representative from Neighbour Aid highlighted that the senior members of our community come from a diverse range of backgrounds and have varied interests; it is therefore the intention of the program to ensure that everyone feels that they have a safe space to come to and connect with others while being assisted to link with the local services that they need to remain independent.
We should also mention the very important participation of volunteers who help the team at Neighbour Aid.
To find out more about Neighbour Aid's supports and activities, or to volunteer, call the co-ordinator on 4823 4498.
Another place to look for local services and activities that might be beneficial to you is Goulburn Mulwaree's new mycommunitydirectory.com.au which council has been building to further help locals connect with not-for-profits, groups, clubs and associations.
Planning a funeral isn't something most of us would know how to do.
Apart from being a difficult time already, the task is less easy when the loved one who passed on hadn't made their wishes clearly known to you.
Seeking help on any topic means turning to someone knowledgeable, so to get a professional perspective on this we asked John Crooks from R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors about the advantages of pre-planning to make your wishes known, and here's what he had to say.
Why should you pre-arrange your funeral?
Considering our own demise is certainly not an enjoyable topic to think about, let alone discuss with our loved ones, however avoiding it can ultimately cause more stress than actually having that difficult conversation.
Pre-paid funeral plans and funeral bonds provide inherent financial advantages, but even more importantly they can offer many emotional benefits as well.
For example:
They can help reduce that emotional burden on those we love - by providing some guidance to your loved ones we can help take away some of their uncertainty and so help reduce their stress and anxiety levels.
Funerals, just like weddings, are a time of heightened emotions. It's not unusual to witness what were previously small family cracks now developing into major crevices as we all try and do what we think is the right thing. Planning ahead and providing the answers to the many questions family will be faced with, can help minimise family tension and potential family conflicts.
Having that difficult discussion with your family can also be the catalyst to address other important topics and so help prepare families for what they can expect when the time arrives.
By considering right now what you want in a funeral service very importantly enables you to think about how you want to be remembered.
Pre-planning your funeral not only reduces the emotional burden on your loved ones but it can also provide you with some peace of mind as well as the satisfaction that you have considered and documented your wishes in a logical manner.
A prepaid funeral or funeral bond with R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors means that you only pay for the funeral service that you want at today's prices - guaranteed. It's that simple.
So, talk to the professionals in funeral planning.
R J Sidney Craig believes funeral planning ought to be done correctly, so please come in and let our friendly staff help assist you in answering any questions you may have on your funeral planning options.
Getting a mobility scooter can be an adventure or one big headache.
If you are the type of person who relishes homework before putting your dollars on the counter, you could be a long time doing so, and you and the salesman may be in need of more than a scooter by the time you have finished.
If you are in the tribe my 80-year-old dad belongs to i.e. the impulse buying club, then prepare for some disastrous consequences, or ... it could go swimmingly just like his purchase did.
My dad was struggling to get around after a few faceplants in the garden and a stomping of cockroaches in the kitchen. Broken bones in several strategic places ensued and they healed slowly.
This made him move out of the armchair very reluctantly.
After his latest fall, the walker became his good mate, but he couldn't go far before being so puffed he had to camp out on the footpath for a while, to get enough breath to struggle home again. So his world and confidence shrank.
Not happy with that, he decided something had to be done, and so to the homework.
Mobility aids, including electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters provide people with limited mobility greater independence and self-reliance. Both of these options allow the user to undertake numerous daily activities, such as heading to the shops or visiting friends and family.
Here are just a few of the factors the salesman thought we should consider.
Mobility scooters are designed for people who may be fairly mobile around the home, but who find it difficult to walk long distances. There are a wide range of scooters available, from smaller models that can fit into the boot of a car, through to heavy duty mobility scooters that are able to navigate steep hills and travel long distances on a single charge.
An electric wheelchair's smaller turning circle means they are more suited for use indoors. And if you're using it at home, chances are you'll spend a great deal of time on it, because of it's many comfortable seating options, including by reclining the backrest and raising or lowering the foot rest.
Operation and manoeuvrability - electric wheelchairs are operated using a joystick mounted on the armrest, requiring less upper body mobility to control. Mobility scooters are operated using a tiller handle and will require both hands to steer and control.
Speed and distance - If distance is a concern, a mobility scooter may be a preferable option. A robust mobility scooter can travel at speeds of up to 10km/h and distances of up to 50km on a single charge.
The user can undertake daily activities, such as heading to the shops or visiting friends and family.
Acceptance - While the best mobility device for you is one that gives you the optimum level of independence and support, there is a range of models available. Choose from sleek, foldable travel mobility scooters to scooters that resemble motorcycles.