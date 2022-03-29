Independent & connected Advertising Feature

Seniors garden: Neighbour Aid helps people live independently and stay connected through engaging in many local activities.

The NSW Seniors Festival serves as a reminder that we need to value and care for the senior members of our community.

Happily we do, with Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Neighbour Aid and Centre Based Social Support Program doing its bit to help.

This area of council co-ordinates the local Seniors Festival events, but more importantly it also offers a range of aged care programs year round, funded through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP).

According to the Australian Government Department of Health, "the CHSP provides entry-level support for older people who need some help to stay at home."

When it comes to help with living independently, assistance with ordinary essentials like shopping or attending appointments are high on Neighbour Aid's agenda. Assistance with accessing the services of local providers is also within their remit, as are one-on-one social support visits.

In order to achieve social connection with the wider community, Neighbour Aid coordinates a long list of activities that assist seniors in getting out of the house, even if mobility is a bit of an issue for a particular individual. These include simple things like bingo through to more elaborate activities like supported holidays, as well as day trips and various other local social gatherings.

In Goulburn at the Community Centre, and in Marulan at the Brewer Centre, there are weekly luncheon events and other centre based activities which, in addition to offering opportunities for social interaction, also serve to provide a short period of respite for family members who act as carers. Other activities seniors enjoy are the Community Garden and supported day trips by bus to places like Canberra, the South Coast and Crookwell, to name a few.

A representative from Neighbour Aid highlighted that the senior members of our community come from a diverse range of backgrounds and have varied interests; it is therefore the intention of the program to ensure that everyone feels that they have a safe space to come to and connect with others while being assisted to link with the local services that they need to remain independent.

We should also mention the very important participation of volunteers who help the team at Neighbour Aid.

To find out more about Neighbour Aid's supports and activities, or to volunteer, call the co-ordinator on 4823 4498.

Another place to look for local services and activities that might be beneficial to you is Goulburn Mulwaree's new mycommunitydirectory.com.au which council has been building to further help locals connect with not-for-profits, groups, clubs and associations.