Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Court: Man who had 12 beers pleads guilty to high-range drink driving charge

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 31 2022 - 6:21am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who had 12 beers pleads guilty to high-range drink driving charge

An Oakdale man will face sentencing next month after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving following a boozy session at Goulburn's Astor Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.