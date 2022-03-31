Goulburn Post
Goulburn Court: Man banned for driving for a year after being caught with cannabis in system

By Dominic Unwin
March 31 2022 - 1:15am
A Goulburn man has been fined $1500 and banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to driving with cannabis in his system.

