Six ways to upskill while working a full-time job

In the wake of the Great Resignation, many Australian professionals have been seeking professional developmental pathways in a wide variety of directions.



Now more than ever before, working Australians have been seeking opportunities for upskilling and diversifying their professional skills and competencies, whether it's to jump into another industry entirely or to further their horizons within their existing job role or industry niche.



Alongside the growing number of professionals looking to upskill, there has been a simultaneous increase in the sheer number of upskilling opportunities that are available to eager learners today.



We'll be exploring some of the most exciting professional development pathways below to help you curate your own upskilling game plan.

1. Take a short course or two

Online learning experienced a bit of a renaissance period during the COVID-19 pandemic, as digital learning resources and technologies underwent rapid developments in order to cater to a growing population of remote learners.



Courses like the online courses at Academy Xi, one of Australia's leading providers of flexible online educational programmes, are able to provide full-time workers with a plethora of learning opportunities both within their curricula as well as through extra-curricular industry networking activities, work placements, and industry seminar experiences.



With online courses offered in a variety of highly popular avenues for upskilling, like business management and technological skills-building programmes, full-time workers can actually undertake 'full-time' study rather comfortably and without having to sacrifice any of their income or cut into their workweek.



Full-time workers who are eager to upskill wherever possible are highly encouraged to seek flexible learning opportunities that may allow them to sit in on digital classes after hours or even on weekends so that they can absorb course materials at their own pace and thus, have a more immersive and effective learning experience.

2. Dabble in some freelance work

There are only a few more potent ways to learn than by doing, and so many course coordinators at your learning institutes may encourage their students who are interested in upskilling workshops to seek out their own opportunities for freelance work.



Generally speaking, freelance work or contract work tends to be the origin of any strong career, as the experiences you gain in these preliminary roles will likely allow you to build a strong professional foundation alongside a varied personal industry network.



Freelance opportunities can be found on specialised digital marketplace platforms like Fiverr or simply by posting your available services on other popular forums online.



You may even opt to place physical fliers advertising your services around your local neighbourhood or in community spaces. Collaborating with local businesses can be a fantastic way of cultivating both a strong local network as well as building a highly reputable portfolio filled with memorable or recognisable case studies.

3. Build up a specialised portfolio

Speaking of building up a professional portfolio, any professional who may be looking to develop a career in a brand new field may already know the value of a highly meticulous and diverse body of work.



Being able to demonstrate your competencies and the evolution of your work can be a valuable asset in any future job application, but most importantly, a portfolio will effectively demonstrate your passion for this field of work as well as your determination to kick-start a highly focused career within that industry.



If you are actively seeking paid or voluntary professional development opportunities outside of your coursework, then even putting together a specialised portfolio displaying your work in a particular niche or sector can help set you apart from other candidates with every role you apply for at this early stage of your career.



In this regard, you shouldn't feel too anxious about aiming for diversity in your body of work at this early stage, as simply demonstrating an ability to stick within one niche and display development in that particular area can present to potential employers that you have a focused scope for your professional development and are able to tailor your own developmental pathways.



On top of all of this, it's also worth noting that it's never been easier to develop and present a portfolio alongside your job applications as modern professionals have the option to build websites that double up as professional portfolios.



With this in mind, developing a portfolio at this stage of your upskilling journey becomes a genuine no-brainer.

4. Join industry groups, forums, associations

This next tip is along the same vein of building a strong industry network.



Oftentimes, full-time workers who are undertaking study outside of their professional roles may not have the energy to actually attend any and all networking events that come their way.



Missing a seminar or a luncheon here or there isn't the end of the world, however, especially with all of the digital resources available to passionate learners and professionals in the modern-day.



There are Facebook groups and online forums available for all kinds of professionals or even for people who are looking to develop specific skill sets.



You only have to do a quick Google search to find a plethora of forums, online groups, and industry associations that you may be able to join in order to build your own digital network of like-minded professionals alongside ensuring that you have opportunities to interact with industry leaders or potential teachers or mentors outside of your coursework.



You may even be able to find digital seminars or one-off tutorials that you can participate in remotely through staying active on industry forums or by signing up to email notifications for these forums.



You'd be surprised just how many opportunities can passively fall into your lap by simply taking full advantage of the digital resources that are available to you.

5. Shadow a colleague at the office

If you are looking to build additional skills on top of your existing skill sets, then shadowing your manager, supervisor, or the head of another department may be the perfect way for you to learn whilst still fulfilling your own professional responsibilities.



Your workplace may also value your keen interest in engaging with other aspects of their business and may see your own professional development as a genuine asset to themselves too.



Of course, it is also highly recommended that you do communicate your desire to upskill with your employer, especially if you're looking for upskilling workshops for the sake of career advancement.



Chances are high that there may be an abundance of attractive opportunities for you within your current workplace, and communicating your professional goals and interests at this foundational stage may provide you with all the direction that you'll need to learn with confidence.

6. Volunteer at an NGO or charitable organisation

Finally, if you're feeling a little apprehensive about the prospect of taking on additional paid work outside of your full-time role, then volunteering may very well be the perfect opportunity for you to upskill at your own pace and without having to sacrifice the mental space you'll need to fulfil your existing professional responsibilities.



Volunteering with NGOs or charitable organisations may also help flesh out your CV and provide you with an abundance of diverse stories to share in any future job interviews.



On top of being a potentially lucrative professional development opportunity, you may also find that volunteering on a regular basis could enrich your workweek all on its own.



In fact, many professionals who have sought out voluntary positions as a component of their upskilling pathways have found that they've continued to offer their services to the NGOs and other organisations they've found themselves volunteering for.



There are, after all, countless benefits to volunteering that transcend professional advancement alone.



There is a myriad of ways that you can upskill in the modern world, and this can be just as much a blessing as it can be a curse.



Knowing what opportunities are available to you and understanding the way that you learn can help you ascertain which pathways will be most valuable for you.

