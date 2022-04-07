Goulburn Post
Five men refused bail over $55m drug bust at Lake Bathurst

By Dominic Unwin
April 7 2022 - 11:45pm
Five people accused of running a $55 million drug operation out of Lake Bathurst remain behind bars after their court cases were adjourned for another month.

