Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Road closures across Goulburn Mulwaree

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 7 2022 - 8:00am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closures across Goulburn Mulwaree

The rains are back with a vengeance and Goulburn is set to cop some prolonged falls over the coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.