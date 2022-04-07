Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Top artists arrive in Goulburn to mentor next generation of local musicians at Hume Conservatorium

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 7 2022 - 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up and coming musicians in Goulburn are set to receive some hot tips from the industry's most acclaimed figures.

Indie musicians Annie Hamilton will be in Goulburn to mentor local up and coming talent. Picture: supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.