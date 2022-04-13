Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Barton Highway near Spring Range Road closed after crash

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 13 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are on the scene.

The Barton Highway near Spring Range Road, Wallaroo is expected to remain closed for several hours after a four-vehicle crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.