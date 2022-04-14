Goulburn Post
Yass woman dies as region records 440 COVID-19 cases

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated April 14 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:39am
A woman from the Yass Valley and a man from the Eurobodalla LGA have passed away from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 13. Picture: Shutterstock

A woman in the Yass LGA has died, as 440 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD), in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 13.

