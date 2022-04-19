Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Hume Greens candidate Karen Stewart can't walk past climate change as major election battleground

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated April 19 2022 - 3:40am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hume Greens candidate can't walk past climate change

With climate change proving to be one of the key battlegrounds in the electorate of Hume in the lead up to the federal election, enter Greens candidate Karen Stewart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.