Local Court: Goulburn man pleads guilty after two assaults in under a month

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 21 2022 - 7:42am, first published 1:30am
A Goulburn man who attacked two men in separate incidents less than a month apart will face court for sentencing in May.

