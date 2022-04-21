Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Free

Goulburn woman in her 100s dies as region records 557 COVID-19 cases

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 21 2022 - 7:43am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern NSW Health (SNSWLHD) reported the death from the Goulburn Mulwaree Local Government Area as the district recorded 557 positive test results. Picture: file

A Goulburn woman in her 100s had died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths since June 2021 to 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.