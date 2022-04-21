Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Tobruk survivor Ernie Walker OAM turns 106

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ernie Walker OAM will celebrate his 106th birthday on April 22. Picture: Briannah Devlin

Ernie Walker OAM has learned many lessons in 106 years, but said one of the most important was sticking to decisions once they were made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.