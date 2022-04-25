Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

What's on in Goulburn and the Southern Tablelands this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated April 25 2022 - 6:35am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre will be officially opened on Friday, April 29. Picture: Supplied.

Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre will be officially opened on Friday, April 29. There will be free entry from 2pm until 7:45pm to allow the community the opportunity to try the new facility. The festivities will include the official opening of the doors, the plaque unveiling and ribbon cutting, addresses by Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, followed by light refreshments for afternoon tea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.