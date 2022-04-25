Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre will be officially opened on Friday, April 29. There will be free entry from 2pm until 7:45pm to allow the community the opportunity to try the new facility. The festivities will include the official opening of the doors, the plaque unveiling and ribbon cutting, addresses by Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, followed by light refreshments for afternoon tea.