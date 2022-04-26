Complete uni in Goulburn Advertising Feature

Study anything locally: CUC's facilities offer you everything except the course content, from computers and internet to academic support during study.

Get started in Goulburn: CUC Goulburn are here to help you with your tertiary studies even before you have chosen your course. Photos: Supplied

Opened in April of 2018, Country Universities Centre (CUC) Goulburn has just turned four years old.

They are a community-led, non-profitIt organisation which came about as a result of support from council, the state and federal governments, and now with funding through university partners.



"Since opening, we have had 390 students register with our centre, and they study at universities all over Australia," said centre manager Bella Lesslie.



Bella had been the learning skills adviser since March 2020 and recently stepped into the role of manager.

The Country Universities Centre is located on the grounds of Goulburn TAFE, and you can seek their assistance before you've even chosen a course. They are more than happy to help guide you through the experience.

As for what CUC actually provides, simply put they offer you everything except the course content, and even then they offer registered students remote online access to that course content.

As a result, you can study pretty much anything right here in Goulburn, and utilise all the typical features of a university campus without leaving town. They have computers, high-speed internet, study spaces, facilities to sit exams, free printing, and even free coffee.

The course content is provided by a long list of tertiary institutions, so if they offer it through remote learning, then you can study it in Goulburn.

"At the centre, we also offer support at each of the steps that students take to pursue a university education and to succeed in their studies."

From assistance with what courses might be a good fit for you, to helping you with the application process to academic support during study and careers support to make use of that study, they can be there for you the whole way through.



The Learning Skills Advice program provides general academic support. It "helps students to develop their academic writing skills, referencing and research skills, strategies for exam preparation, note-taking, and managing their study schedule."

Headspace's Mental Health First Aid Training is available free to registered students. CUC also have other programs to keep students going, including student meetups with free pizza for instance.

"On Thursday 28th, we're hosting a celebration of academic success to recognise the hard work of 10 students who graduated in 2021, and four who achieved academic excellence in their subjects, including three Dean's awards, and one student achieving the highest GPA in her cohort.

"Many of our graduates are taking up positions locally, in much-needed areas, like health and teaching. For example, one of our graduates - Michelle Freebody - studied a Bachelor of Teaching with Central Queensland University, at our Centre. She is now on our board and is in her first year of teaching.