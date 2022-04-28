Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Meals on Wheels shift up a gear as winter approaches

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 28 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Does yourself or someone you know need a helping hand in the kitchen? Is grocery shopping or cooking a bit of a challenge?

There's plenty of offer with Meals on Wheels. Picture: Dominic Unwin
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.