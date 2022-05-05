View guests speaks of heartbreaking loss and revival

The Goulburn Evening VIEW Club welcomed guest speaker Maggie Patterson during their April meeting.
Maggie, her husband Darryl and three children Nathanael, Isla and Breagha came to Goulburn to set up a faith-based centre. They saw the former St Joseph's Orphanage and fell in love with it, despite it being very derelict.
Before settling in they went on holiday to Scotland, where Isla became very sick. She had an enlarged heart, and even when on life-support implored the family to go ahead with their plans for St Joseph's. Sadly Isla passed away, then 2 weeks after her funeral, Breagha was diagnosed with the same condition. Breagha became the third person in the world to get a mini-artificial heart. Then in 2016, Breagha received a transplant. Maggie thanks God for allowing them to keep Breagha.
During this difficult time for the family, vandalism was ongoing at St Joseph's.
However, a local electrician, Denis Durbidge arrived and re-wired the building. The back section has now been renovated and is looking good, with trees planted. Maggie's Mum is living there.
Their son Nathanael was busking in Canberra when a lady asked him to sing at a fundraiser and to bring his parents. Thus they visited the Timor Leste Embassy and in turn invited them to visit St Joseph's. Bob Kirk arrived and after a Council vote, set up a Friendship City connection between Goulburn and Timor Leste. In conjunction with Med-Earth, Goulburn Council and the Goulburn community, used hospital equipment has been sent to Timor, including 4 ventilators for the Covid effort. Another project they support is Community Refugee Sponsorship Australia.
St Joseph's, once hidden after the orphanage and then the House of Prayer closed, is gradually opening again and can step back into service. They recently held a neighbour day - and 50 turned up. The area is looking so nice now, and the walking track has been extended to that area. The Pattersons want it to be a space to be used and stay connected with the community. Maggie was thanked by Kathy Jeffery for her very moving talk.
VIEW Clubs support Learning for Life students through the Smith Family.
The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Any lady wishing to join VIEW is welcome to call President Helen on 4821 2683.
