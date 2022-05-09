Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's James Quade finishes seventh Joan Knight Memorial Handicap

Updated May 10 2022 - 1:13am, first published May 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Podium: (Left) James Quade, Gail Person, Garry Person, Harvey Tjoe (Illawarra), Luigi Palermo, Ryan Brittan and Terry Knight.

Racing this weekend was on the Cullerin Road between Gunning and Breadalbane for the 47km Goulburn Interclub Joan Knight Memorial Handicap.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.