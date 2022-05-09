Racing this weekend was on the Cullerin Road between Gunning and Breadalbane for the 47km Goulburn Interclub Joan Knight Memorial Handicap.
The race is held in memory of Joan Knight, the Club's long serving official both at a club level and for the Southern Region and Cycling NSW first woman life member.
The race commenced from the Gunning end of the course and after a fast downhill to Fish River riders commenced the climb up to the top of the Cullerin Range.
From the top of the range riders descended toward the flat section along Poplar Straight and through the Breadalbane village to the turnaround just before the Hume Highway.
Riders enjoyed an almost gale force tailwind on the journey to Breadalbane but from the turnaround faced a hard slog back up the Cullerin and to the finish line just outside Gunning.
Groups of riders set out at different intervals with the fastest riders setting out last to try and chase all the front runners down.
In the first group away Chris Berry (Goulburn) made an early break with young rider Josh Newman (Camden) on the fast descent to Fish River and both riders maintained a steady tempo up the climb to the top of the range.
After crossing the top rail bridge and passing the wind turbines Berry lead Newman taking full advantage of the tailwind to the turnaround in Breadalbane.
Rounding the turn the two riders slowed considerably into the headwind.
At the foot of the Cullerin Range the four minute group comprising of Team Jindabyne's Gary and Gail Pearson, Sheryl Rotondo and Ian Brandon along with Illawarra's Harvey Tjoe and Luigi Palermo managed to catch the front runners and the two groups combined up the climb.
Goulburn's Berry, feeling the pinch of leading the race for almost 28kms, was the first to crack.
After cresting the top of the range the four minute group continued down the fast descent and managed to shake off Camden's Newman.
The group continued with their tactics of rotating short turns at the front to power toward the finish line.
On the climb from Fish River the group maintained a solid tempo but as the finish came in sight Tjoe (Illawarra) timed his move perfectly to take line honours from the fast finishing Gary (Jindabyne) and Palermo (Illawarra) closely followed by Gail, Rotondo and Brandon all from the Jindabyne Cycle Club.
Gail Pearson's fourth place earned her the first female finisher trophy.
Quade (from the eight minute group) caught team mate Berry on the climb out of Fish River to finish seventh as the first Goulburn rider home.
Scratch rider, Ryan Britten (Illawarra) despite finishing mid field took out the fastest time from Rhys Clarke (Camden) and veteran Richard Vollegbreght (Southern Highlands).
Next Saturday, May 14 Club racing is on Windellama Road for a handicap.
