Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds flock to pre-polling as station opens in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 500 people blazed a trail to Goulburn's pre-polling station on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.