More than 500 people blazed a trail to Goulburn's pre-polling station on Monday.
Campaign workers reported that while some people were taking electoral material, others had made up their mind and accepted none.
A total 550 people took advantage of pre-polling at Saint Saviour's hall in Bourke Street after it opened on Monday. It will continue from 8.30pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm Saturday, May 14, and 8.30pm to 6pm on Friday, May 20, the day before the election. On election day, it will only be open for interstate travellers.
Hume returning officer Deb Emmett said the Australian Electoral Office had estimated about 800 votes on the first day of pre-polling in Goulburn and a total 12,000 to 15,000 overall. Camden pre-poll is forecast to receive 20,000 pre-polls.
Ms Emmett said postal votes for Hume were also "going through the roof," with 2500 received.
"In previous years we've received about 500 but as we've already hit 2000, there's a definite trend towards postals," she said.
Hume has some 121,000 voters.
Ms Emmett said the first day went well and workers didn't report any parking or access problems. She encouraged people to enter via the Church Street entry.
Early voting also gave insight into candidates' preferences. While people can choose where to direct their one to nine votes, campaign material encourages particular selections.
Sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor listed United Australia Party candidate Garry Dollin second, Liberal Democrats hopeful Joaquim De Lima third, independent Penny Ackery seventh and Labor's Greg Baines last.
Mr Baines lists Ms Ackery second, The Greens' Karen Stewart third, Mr Taylor sixth and One Nation ninth.
Ms Ackery has not directed preferences but encouraged people to put her first.
Ms Stewart has listed Ms Ackery second, independent Sheneli Dona third, Mr Baines fourth and Mr Taylor last.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Ross Seller is putting the Liberal Democrats, UAP and One Nation ahead of Ms Ackery, Mr Taylor and Mr Baines.
Mr Dollin has also put the major parties and Ms Ackery towards the bottom of his card.
Meantime, voting will not be held at Goulburn High School on election day due to March storm damage, which ripped sections of roofing off and broke timber walkway pylons. Instead, it will be held at Mulwaree High School.
Other polling places in Goulburn Mulwaree are:
Elsewhere in the district, votes can be lodged at Crookwell Public School, Laggan Public School, Wingello Mechanics Institute hall, Taralga Memorial hall, Collector Memorial hall, Gunning Public School and Dalton hall.
