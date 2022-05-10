A total 550 people took advantage of pre-polling at Saint Saviour's hall in Bourke Street after it opened on Monday. It will continue from 8.30pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm Saturday, May 14, and 8.30pm to 6pm on Friday, May 20, the day before the election. On election day, it will only be open for interstate travellers.

