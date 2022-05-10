Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council has achieved much in its 14 years of existence.
But now the group is scouting for a new mayor, following Charlotte Hargan's departure after four years.
Youth Council mentor Cr Carol James said Charlotte had done "an amazing job" but stood down due to her Australian Defence Force Academy studies.
"She has represented the youth council at many community events with the mayor and advocated to (Goulburn MP) Wendy Tuckerman and (former Minister for mental health, youth and women) Bronnie Taylor on various matters concerning young people," Cr James said.
She is asking for school or university students or other young members of the community to put their name forward.
A meeting will be held at the council chambers in Bourke Street, Goulburn from 5.30pm to 7pm on Friday, May 27 to hear from nominees. Each candidate will be asked to speak about why they will make the best mayor. The council will decide the matter at its June 24 meeting.
Cr James said the group was also looking for additional members.
The Youth Council hosted the successful state youth conference in February. The event, which attracted people from all over NSW debated topics such as mental health, resilience and sustainability.
Afterwards, members advocated to Ms Taylor on mental health initiatives.
The group was also involved in development of the Mindfulness Garden in Victoria Park, pictures and popcorn in the park and skating events.
"These kids have ideas and also get to comment on projects like the aquatic centre," Cr James said.
"...They need a strong voice and the only way to get that is having a mix of people from the community...It costs nothing to be a member and it looks good on their CV when they leave school."
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Cr James on 0409 483 766.
