Labor will commit $250,000 to Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral's restoration if elected.
Hume candidate Greg Baines made the announcement in Goulburn on Wednesday alongside restoration committee chair and Labor Party member, Dr Ursula Stephens.
The money, to come from the Community Infrastructure Fund, would help restore the Cathedral's eastern 'High Altar' stained glass window as part of a wider $8.5 million conservation project.
The Canberra/Goulburn Catholic archdiocese would match the $250,000.
Mr Baines said the funding recognised the Cathedral's importance.
"The building's restoration is important for the Goulburn community which boasts so many heritage buildings that need to be maintained," he said.
"I support this funding because the large heritage window is iconic, and to lose it would be a tragedy."
Mr Baines said Goulburn was "undervalued" as a heritage destination.
Dr Stephens, a former federal Labor senator, said the committee had made a pre-budget submission to the Coalition and Labor for the funding. Sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor had responded, congratulating the archdiocese on the restoration work to date and advising when a funding round would open.
If Labor wasn't elected, the committee would continue to apply for grants.
The large Belgian feature window was commissioned by the first Archbishop, William Lanigan, in 1883 and was significant in the stained glass world, Dr Stephens said. It was completed by Hardman and Co of England and installed in 1886. The window contains 14 sections.
The window had billowed out due to the cathedral's subsidence, had to be removed, re-leaded and new sandstone supports made to ensure its stability once re-installed.
"It is among the oldest stained glass in Australia so to lose it would be a travesty," she said.
Moss Vale Glass will do the work.
Meantime, parishioners are sponsoring restoration of other stained glass windows in the cathedral. Likewise, about seven of the 14 stations of the cross will be restored, thanks to parishioners' sponsorship. International Conservation Services is exposing the original paint.
A fundraising push, known as the Cathedral Heritage Family campaign, was launched on Saturday. It encourages people to make pledges over three years.
Inside, the building has been rewired, drummy plaster removed from walls and the rendering completed.
Stencilling above the altar will also be restored. Authorities feared this would be lost but have since secured a party to conserve the distinctive pattern.
"That's important to the community," Dr Stephens said.
Outside, Traditional Restoration Company is continuing replacement of slate roof tiles imported from Wales.
The wider project complements the Cathedral's bid for Minor Basilica status. Archbishop Christopher Prowse has applied to The Vatican and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has written a supporting letter.
The declaration would cement the Cathedral's position as a place of pilgrimage. Dr Stephens said modelling showed if declared a Minor Basilica, the cathedral precinct could draw 10,000 pilgrims by 2025.
"That's very important because it helps local business as well. It shows this is not just about the cathedral but the wider economy," she said.
The restoration committee will host a business information forum on May 26 to outline the socio-economic impact.
Dr Stephens said the precinct could become a crucial stopover in a heritage trail. A Destination NSW forum in Goulburn this week heard that these trails offered major opportunities in regional NSW.
Plans are afoot to also restore the former Saint Brigid's school, next to the cathedral, into a heritage centre. A landscaped garden, contemplation area and cafe/shop are also on the agenda.
The cathedral is due to re-open to the community on November 30.
