Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council sets another deadline on old orphanage

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STILL STANDING: The former Saint John's orphanage is yet to be demolished. A deadline has been extended twice. Photo: Louise Thrower.

The owner of the fire-damaged Saint John's Orphanage has been granted an extension to prove that he has taken steps to demolish the building.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.