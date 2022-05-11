Goulburn's CBD beautification program will take another step this year when the council trials new creative spaces.
Under the initiative, pedestrians will have the opportunity to sit, have a cuppa, read and charge their devices at the same time.
Advertisement
In September, Goulburn Mulwaree Council will start installing parklets, 'chill-out hubs,' night-time fairy lights, and shady tree seating at 27 CBD locations. A pedestrian crossing at the Market/Auburn Street intersection, beside Belmore Park, and public art and street furniture installations are also planned.
READ MORE:
The work will be funded by a $488,210 state government grant under the Streets as Shared Spaces program.
The council applied to be part of the trial late last year. The application also involved consultation with the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce.
It was one of several shortlisted councils that received the funding. Bathurst, Orange, Albury and Young were also among the recipients.
ALSO READ:
This project is designed to "increase walking routes and access between parks and shops and improve safety through upgraded street furniture and lighting as well as increased outdoor dining and pedestrian zones."
Mayor Peter Walker said the funding would allow the council to trial some creative place activation projects.
"Projects like this are just not achievable without grant funding, and this will allow (us) to trial some innovative ideas such as a mobile library parklet, and chill out hub with solar charging for IT devices," he said.
"I am also very excited to see the improved utilisation of the trees we planted in our CBD around four years ago. Part of this funding will go towards 27 seats under these trees, as well as fairy lights which will look spectacular in the evening."
Laneways will also be spruced up using the funding. A new mural or extension of the existing one is proposed for Russell Lane, and 'obtrusive elements' covered up.
Cr Walker said business and community feedback would be sought throughout the trial.
Advertisement
The council plans to roll out the projects in September, with the trial to run across spring and summer before being evaluated in February 2023.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.