The future of Goulburn is in very safe hands indeed if the 2021 graduations from the Country Universities Centre are anything to go by.
Advertisement
The ceremony was held at the centre, located at Goulburn TAFE, on April 28 as 11 students, studying 11 different courses across eight different universities officially received their degrees.
Kellie Betts, a Goulburn born and bred nurse, was named Goulburn nurse of the year on international nurses day.
Ms Betts has worked as a nurse at the former St John of God Hospital (now Bourke Street Health Service), Kenmore Hospital and now Goulburn Base Hospital, where she has spent the past 20 years.
There was great news for two local hockey players from the Goulburn District Hockey Association.
Daniel McPherson and Peter Shepherd were recently selected in the 40s Men's 2022 World Cup team and the 65s Men's 2022 World Cup team respectively.
Family and friends of Emily Chalker and Bruce Belford along with students from Crookwell High School and well-wishers from the community were on hand for the naming of Crookwell's Sports Centre and Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Surrounded by loved ones, both Emily and Bruce were clearly moved by to have the facility named in their honour and the community's support.
Grandparents in Goulburn and surrounds were invited to the Grace Millsom Function Centre for a special high tea to foster connection and build community spirit.
Hosted by Mission Australia's Grandparents Raising Grandchildren team, guests were treated to music, tea, food and games on Tuesday, May 10.
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.