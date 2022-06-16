Top effort: Mixed results for STFA u12 girls at Country Cup

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12 girls soccer representative team has returned home from Bathurst with mixed results after playing in the Football NSW State run Country Cup.
They played their first game against Shoalhaven on Saturday, June 11.
After two draws with Shoalhaven in the recent Southern Branch Championships, they came up against a new Shoalhaven team and went down 4-0.
Their second game of the day was against Bathurst where they started well and looked to dominate the hosts.
However, beat our defence in the 16th minute to score a great goal.
Five minutes later the Tablelands received a penalty and had a chance to level the scores.
However, the referee incorrectly ruled off-side after the ball rebounded off the goalkeeper and fell to kicker who put the ball into the net.
Following this, the away side dropped their heads and midway in the second half, Bathurst scored another goal to put the game out of our reach.
Their third game of the day kicked off at 4.15pm and to their credit, the girls put the disappointment of the first two games away with a strong game by all 13 players and a three goal haul by striker Shae Dumesic.
The game was played in freezing conditions and in low light till the officials finally turned on the lights.
Sunday morning saw the STFA play their fourth game of the when they took on the strong Orange side who were first to score in the 10th minute of the game.
This brought the STFA girls to life and they ran out winners 4-1 with goals from Ava Nicholson (two), Shae Dumesic and Sophie Stephenson who scored her first Rep goal.
Their last game was against Griffith who went through the Cup undefeated and took out the final against Shoalhaven.
The STFA girls held Griffith out till the 20th minute of the first half when a high shot into the top of the net gave our keeper no chance.
Griffith went ahead 2-0 five minutes in the second half, but the Tablelands gave the top team of the Cup a scare when Ava scored from a free kick 25m.
Team coach Lindsay Cosgrove said this game was their best of the weekend.
