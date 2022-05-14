Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn District Hockey Association veteran players make the big stage

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 14 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selected: Daniel McPherson is off to the Over 40s Men's World Cup. Photo: GDHA.

There's great news for two local hockey players from the Goulburn District Hockey Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.