There's great news for two local hockey players from the Goulburn District Hockey Association.
Daniel McPherson and Peter Shepherd were recently selected in the 40s Men's 2022 World Cup team and the 65s Men's 2022 World Cup team respectively.
Advertisement
The former will compete in Nottingham from August 12 to 21 and the latter in Tokyo from October 19-29.
READ ALSO:
McPherson who plays as a goalkeeper, said he was excited to make the team.
"It was a nice surprise and a great achievement," he said.
The 40s Men's team, determined following the recent Masters Invitational Event in Sydney and the call for online player nominations, will be coached by Gary Porteous.
While the teams have been selected, the Hockey Australia Masters Committee (HAMC) reiterated that participation in the tournament was pending approval by Hockey Australia and the continual monitoring of the COVID situation internationally.
The HAMC congratulated the players selected and thanked everyone who nominated for selection.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport.
I love sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.