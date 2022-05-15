The whole Goulburn Bulldogs community is rallying behind Kate Thompson after the former player discovered she had a brain tumour recently.
That's why the club's Ladies Day fundraiser on Saturday, May 21 at the Goulburn Workers Arena will be a very important one.
All the funds raised will go towards making Thompson's road to recovery a lot easier.
Thompson explained the sequence of events leading up to the discovery of the tumour and the treatment she will undergo.
"A few weeks ago, my vision became really blurry," Thompson said.
"I had terrible double vision and my right eye kept floating off on its own.
"I also lost a lot of my balance, could not walk at all without holding onto someone or something and super fatigued.
"I went to hospital and after scans, they found an 18mm x 18mm x 21mm tumour in the fourth ventricle of my brain."
"Originally they thought it was what's called a benign subependymoma, so the plan was to remove it with surgery.
"They then put me on steroids to give me some relief and sent me on my way until the day before surgery.
"The surgery was cancelled in the morning because MRI scans to help with navigation found that my tumour had shrunk radically and because my tumour responded to steroids, it means that it's likely Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma.
"However, it hasn't been formally diagnosed yet because the tumour shrunk so much, making it difficult to get enough cells through a lumbar puncture or surgery without causing unnecessary damage.
"They have taken me off the steroids now and are waiting for it to grow back big enough to take a biopsy.
"If it is Lymphoma, I'll start chemotherapy immediately followed by radiation."
Ladies Day will feature five games of rugby league involving the Bulldogs at the Goulburn Workers Arena from 9.30am.
The day will kick off with the league tag team, followed by the women's tackle team, u19s, reserve grade and the men's first grade team who take on the Woden Valley Rams.
There will also be raffles, items for sale and an after game function at the Tattersall Hotel where signed NRL and NRLW jerseys will be auctioned off.
