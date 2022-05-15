The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) welcomed some of the best junior girls and boy soccer players in Southern NSW when it hosted the Southern Branch Championships at Cookbundoon on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15.
Some 58 teams and about 450 players took part in the competition played in heavy rain.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
The STFA u12 girls captain Ava Nicholson was named the Ray Tweedie player of the Branch Championships for the second time following her stunning performances.
She was solid in defence and in attack and troubled all teams with her ability to score goals.
Also taking out the Ray Tweedie award for Player of the Championships was Charlie Moss from the STFA u12s boys team.
Eurobodalla won the boys u10s and u11s competition, the Far South Coast won the boys u13s, u14s and u16s and the Tablelands won the boys u12s.
Shoalhaven won the girls u14s event and Eurobodalla won the girls u16s.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport.
I love sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.