Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

A list of what you can get up to in Goulburn this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:27am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come and decorate cookies at Goulburn Mulwaree Library for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea. Photo: Supplied.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

Raise money for Cancer Council 

Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea for its third year to raise funds for the Cancer Council. This year the library team have planned a full morning of fun activities to engage in for a small donation. Participants can choose from photo frame decoupage, DIY cookie decorating, a metal bookmark craft, book sale items, themed games, or simply pop in to enjoy a scone and a cuppa from the Paperback Café. The morning tea will take place on Thursday, May 19 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.