Decisions made by government agencies and services like Centrelink or health services can have a major impact on you. Hear from Legal Aid NSW lawyer, Stephen Karanfilovski from Macarthur Legal Centre, about how to make complaints and dispute decisions including who can help if you can't resolve the situation yourself. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and draw on Stephen's legal expertise. The session will run at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, May 20 at 11.30am. Registrations are essential and can be made at www.trybooking.com/BXWUQ or by contacting the library on (02) 4823 4435.

