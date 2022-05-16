Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea for its third year to raise funds for the Cancer Council. This year the library team have planned a full morning of fun activities to engage in for a small donation. Participants can choose from photo frame decoupage, DIY cookie decorating, a metal bookmark craft, book sale items, themed games, or simply pop in to enjoy a scone and a cuppa from the Paperback Café. The morning tea will take place on Thursday, May 19 from 11am to 12.30pm.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is once again supporting National Road Safety Week from May 15 to May 22. Catch the Big Merino light up yellow every night of the week and head down to Belmore Park to take the pledge to support road safety and pick up a free ice scraper and coffee cup for those upcoming cold mornings. A stand will be set up at Belmore Park on Tuesday, May 17 from 10am until 2pm.
Decisions made by government agencies and services like Centrelink or health services can have a major impact on you. Hear from Legal Aid NSW lawyer, Stephen Karanfilovski from Macarthur Legal Centre, about how to make complaints and dispute decisions including who can help if you can't resolve the situation yourself. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and draw on Stephen's legal expertise. The session will run at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, May 20 at 11.30am. Registrations are essential and can be made at www.trybooking.com/BXWUQ or by contacting the library on (02) 4823 4435.
Do you love the musical Mamma Mia? Do you enjoy having a sing-along and a drink with friends? Goulburn Workers has you covered with their new 'Sip and Sing' Song Series. This session will be led by Marianne Powles and no previous singing experience is required. The session will take you through vocal warm-ups and singing techniques, and you'll learn how to sing in unison with a chorus. The first session will run on Saturday, May 21 from 1pm to 5pm. Book here: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/889720.
The biannual Library book sale is back. Plenty of quality second hand items available for sale, including fiction, non-fiction, large print, audiobooks, children's books, magazines, and lots more. Everything is $2, or fill a bag for $10. The book sale will take place during normal Library opening hours. First in, best dressed, sale ends on Saturday, May 28 or when stock runs out.
To help raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and to honour the lives of those lost to Cystic Fibrosis in our community in recent years, two memorial benches will be unveiled in the Rose Gardens in Victoria Park, between 2 and 3pm on Saturday, May 21. There will also be a charity dinner held on Saturday, May 28 to raise funds for locals living with Cystic Fibrosis. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Workers Club.
'Jimeoin LIVE' is unlike anything you've ever seen. A ferocious onslaught of gags and a constant stream of laughter, all with inimitable facial expressions. It's the ultimate comedy show from one of the best Stand-Ups in the world. Catch Jimeoin at the GPAC on Sunday, May 22 at 7.30pm. Book tickets here: https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/Jimeoin-Live.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
