The Goulburn Dirty Reds Women have planted a flag at the top of the competition ladder, seeing off fellow contenders Hall Bushrangers with a resounding 70-0 win at Klem Oval.
For years, Goulburn's men engaged in a competitive and at times abrasive rivalry with Hall, but this was the first time the clubs had met in the women's competition.
The result? A score only 15 points short of Goulburn's all-time club record score against the Bushrangers.
Goulburn's first half was nothing short of sensational, crossing for seven tries during an opening stanza played almost exclusively inside Hall's 22.
It took less than a minute for Goulburn to open the scoring, following a Hall line drop out and a simple through the hands play to Josephine O'Brien.
It was the first of two tries for O'Brien, with the winger putting on a player of the match performance for her stinging defence and strong runs throughout the game.
Prop Paige Penning crossed three minutes later with one of her trademark powerful runs to the line, with fellow front-rower Siu Latavao scoring two minutes later.
Latavao, who plays the game with a huge smile permanently etched on her face, would later cross again in the shadows of half time.
Chloe Waddell soon added her name to the try scorers' list once, twice and three times within seven minutes, securing a hat trick before half time.
It wasn't just in attack that Goulburn excelled; the home side's defence put massive amounts of pressure on the Bushrangers, with the visitors rarely being able to get past first or second phase before turning over the ball.
The Reds scrum was a powerhouse, driving Hall back constantly and disrupting their feed.
It was an unconvincing start to the second half by Goulburn, who appeared to drop off in intensity before finding their groove again.
Halfback and captain Jordan Brooker opened the scoring after the break following a strong run from O'Brien, before the winger would cross herself a couple of minutes later.
With veteran flyhalf Ash Mewburn unavailable, Maddy Tooth stepped into the playmaker role to steer the team around.
The change in position didn't affect Tooth's usual outstanding output, racking up two tries, countless metres in attack, several bell-ringing tackles and a 10-minute stint on the naughty chair for a dangerous throw.
As the fulltime whistle neared, replacement winger Maddy Campbell crossed to seal the game.
For Goulburn, it's not that they racked up 70 points, but that they kept Hall scoreless that should be a point of pride, particularly with several new players more than holding their own on the field when given the opportunity.
O'Brien cleaned up with the post-match awards, collecting the three Best and Fairest points, Players' Player and Grit Café award.
Elly Hazelton has settled into her new role in the forwards, bringing her playmaking skills to the second row while not shirking from the tough physical stuff.
She earned two points for her performance, while fellow second rower Karly Rowe received one point for her performance from the bench.
