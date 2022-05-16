Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Women earns 70-0 whitewash against Hall

By Pete Oliver
Updated May 16 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strength: Goulburn Dirty Reds player of the match Josephine OBrien powers through the Hall Bushrangers defence during Saturdays 70-0 win. Photo: Pete Oliver

The Goulburn Dirty Reds Women have planted a flag at the top of the competition ladder, seeing off fellow contenders Hall Bushrangers with a resounding 70-0 win at Klem Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.