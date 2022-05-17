Access for the community Advertising Feature

NSW Law Week - on from May 16 to 22 this year - is a chance to remind ourselves that there are dedicated professionals standing by to help us through various potentially-sticky situations.



That is certainly the case for the team at local Goulburn firm Adam & Associates, led by its principal and director Matthew (Matt) Adam.



And before you start thinking, well that's nice for those who can afford it, Matt is very focussed on the practice's participation in services that are helping the less-affluent among us as well.



He believes that everyone deserves the same opportunity for social justice, and access to the advice needed to help them understand their legal rights.



"The firm has continued to have a core focus of community involvement, with a commitment to [ensuring] access to justice in Goulburn and surrounding areas," Matt said.



"Through a partnership with Legal Aid NSW and Mission Australia Goulburn, clinics have provided an opportunity for us to work with members of the community who might not otherwise have the ability to access legal advice and representation."

Whoever you are, as he mentioned when we took the opportunity to do a story with the firm last year, Matt also emphasised the importance of dealing with any of your legal issues as early as possible.



Whether it's a fine, debt collection or a criminal charge, ignoring the problem only ever makes it more difficult to resolve than it needs to be.



So seek the advice or representation you need and give yourself the best chance for the best outcome that you can hope for.



Matt also says that, since they are locals themselves, one of their great strengths is understanding clients.



"While most lawyers and law firms understand the law, it can often be difficult to find representation that you feel understands you. At Adam & Associates our team strives to empathise with your situation so that we can get you the best outcome.



"The focus always has and always will be getting the best results for our clients."



The practice also assists clients with a wide variety of legal issues.



"Whether you are facing the stress of a criminal charge, preparing a will, or are excited to buy your property and need a conveyance, we have the experience, expertise and empathy to ensure the legal process is seamless."



As for the team themselves, Sharon Burgess continues to be the office manager and is often the first point of contact.

